The Mosswood Meltdown festival has announced more bands for this year's festival. Bratmobile will be reuniting for their first performance since 2002 to headline the festival on July 2. For this performance, Allison Wolfe and Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg (Tiger Trap, The Softies), Audrey Marrs (Moket, Bratmobile 2.0), and Marty Key (Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers). Mika Miko, ESG, JJ Fad, Snooper, The Avengers, Brower, Morgan and The Organ Donors, Memo P.S.T, Cumgirl8, and Warp have also been added to the festival. These bands join the previously announced first-wave lineup. The Mosswood Meltdown is hosted by John Waters and will take place July 1&2 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California.
