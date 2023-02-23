Magazine Beach sign to Take This To Heart Records, announce US tour

Magazine Beach sign to Take This To Heart Records, announce US tour
by Tours

Magazine Beach have announced that they’ve signed to Take This To Heart Records. The band has also announced a US tour for this spring. Magazine Beach released their EP Friendless Summer in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 14Launderette RecordsPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 15The BreadroomHuntington, WV
Apr 16The G SpotAlton, MO
Apr 18FarewellKansas City, MO
Apr 19Josey RecordsTulsa, OK
Apr 20Midwest DrumWitchita, KS
Apr 21Seventh CircleDenver, CO
Apr 22The Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Apr 25GroundworksTucson, AZ
Apr 26Che CafeSan Diego, CA
Apr 27Harvard and StoneLos Angeles, CA
Apr 28TamarackOakland, CA
Apr 29Da Dog HousePortland, OR
Apr 30Lucky DimeSeattle, WA
May 03Kirks GroceryBillings, MT
May 04Prairie Sky BreadsMinot, ND
May 05Full Circle Book Co-opSioux Falls, SD
May 06House of PainSt Paul, MN
May 07Rigby PubMadison, WI
May 09BookclubChicago, IL
May 10TBASomewhere in Indiana
May 11HowardsBowling Green, OH
May 12RobotoPittsburgh, PA
May 13Comet Ping PongWashington, DC