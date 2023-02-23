Magazine Beach have announced that they’ve signed to Take This To Heart Records. The band has also announced a US tour for this spring. Magazine Beach released their EP Friendless Summer in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14
|Launderette Records
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 15
|The Breadroom
|Huntington, WV
|Apr 16
|The G Spot
|Alton, MO
|Apr 18
|Farewell
|Kansas City, MO
|Apr 19
|Josey Records
|Tulsa, OK
|Apr 20
|Midwest Drum
|Witchita, KS
|Apr 21
|Seventh Circle
|Denver, CO
|Apr 22
|The Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Apr 25
|Groundworks
|Tucson, AZ
|Apr 26
|Che Cafe
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 27
|Harvard and Stone
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 28
|Tamarack
|Oakland, CA
|Apr 29
|Da Dog House
|Portland, OR
|Apr 30
|Lucky Dime
|Seattle, WA
|May 03
|Kirks Grocery
|Billings, MT
|May 04
|Prairie Sky Breads
|Minot, ND
|May 05
|Full Circle Book Co-op
|Sioux Falls, SD
|May 06
|House of Pain
|St Paul, MN
|May 07
|Rigby Pub
|Madison, WI
|May 09
|Bookclub
|Chicago, IL
|May 10
|TBA
|Somewhere in Indiana
|May 11
|Howards
|Bowling Green, OH
|May 12
|Roboto
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 13
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC