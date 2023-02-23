Public Opinion release two-song single

by Em Moore
Denver-based hardcore punks Public Opinion have released a new two-song single. The songs are “Heaven Sent” and “Dry Clean Only” and the single is out now via Convulse Records. Public Opinion will be touring the US this spring and released their EP Modern Convenience in 2022. Check out the songs and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|3/8
|Denver, CO
|Seventh Circle
|3/9
|Kansas City, MO
|Howdy
|3/10
|Little Rock, AR
|Vinos
|3/11
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Thirsty Hippo (w/MSPAINT)
|3/12
|New Orleans, LA
|Poor Boys (w/MSPAINT)
|3/13
|Pensacola, FL
|The Handlebar (w/MSPAINT)
|3/17
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|3/18
|Birmingham, AL
|The Hatch
|3/19
|Memphis, TN
|Lamplighter Lounge
|3/20
|St Louis, MO
|Sinkhole
|3/21
|Springfield, MO
|Odyssey Lounge
|4/12
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Vultures
|4/13
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mortimer’s (w/ Prize Horse)
|4/14
|Milwaukee, WI
|JJs Bar And Grill (w/ Prize Horse)
|4/15
|Chicago, IL
|Cubby Bear (w/ Prize Horse)
|4/17
|Columbus, OH
|Dirty Dungarees (w/ Rex Tycoon)
|4/18
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Government Center (w/ Rex Tycoon)
|4/19
|Philadelphia, PA
|Bonks Bar (w/ Who Decides)
|4/20
|Rochester, NY
|Greenovation (w/ Who Decides)
|4/21
|Troy, NY
|No Fun (w/ Who Decides)
|4/24
|Bloomington, IN
|Atnumbra Room