Public Opinion release two-song single

Denver-based hardcore punks Public Opinion have released a new two-song single. The songs are “Heaven Sent” and “Dry Clean Only” and the single is out now via Convulse Records. Public Opinion will be touring the US this spring and released their EP Modern Convenience in 2022. Check out the songs and dates below.

DateCityVenue
3/8Denver, COSeventh Circle
3/9Kansas City, MOHowdy
3/10Little Rock, ARVinos
3/11Hattiesburg, MSThirsty Hippo (w/MSPAINT)
3/12New Orleans, LAPoor Boys (w/MSPAINT)
3/13Pensacola, FLThe Handlebar (w/MSPAINT)
3/17Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
3/18Birmingham, ALThe Hatch
3/19Memphis, TNLamplighter Lounge
3/20St Louis, MOSinkhole
3/21Springfield, MOOdyssey Lounge
4/12Colorado Springs, COVultures
4/13Minneapolis, MNMortimer’s (w/ Prize Horse)
4/14Milwaukee, WIJJs Bar And Grill (w/ Prize Horse)
4/15Chicago, ILCubby Bear (w/ Prize Horse)
4/17Columbus, OHDirty Dungarees (w/ Rex Tycoon)
4/18Pittsburgh, PAGovernment Center (w/ Rex Tycoon)
4/19Philadelphia, PABonks Bar (w/ Who Decides)
4/20Rochester, NYGreenovation (w/ Who Decides)
4/21Troy, NYNo Fun (w/ Who Decides)
4/24Bloomington, INAtnumbra Room