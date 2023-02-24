It's your last chance to see 'Wrong Reasons' in the theatre... starting tonight!

Punk Rock Filmmaker, Josh Roush is in the final few legs of touring his feature film, Wrong Reasons.

Wrong Reasons was written and directed by Roush of the very cool band Bi-Product. Roush's new film stars Liv (also of Bi-Product) as Kat Oden, a drug addled punk/hardcore vocalist, who gets kidnapped and held hostage by a psycho who has unclear motives. Does he love Kat? Does he hate her?

Plus, if you watch carefully a few punkers and cool artists pop up in supporting roles. Watch closely for the likes of Donita Sparks of L7, Kym Wilson, and even Smith himself. Also, the soundtrack rocks: Tim Armstrong, Black Flag, L7, the Wipers, CH3, the Unseen, and more.

The final run starts TONIGHT and it's on the east coast. Check out the dates below!