Crossed Keys announce new album, release “Victim Complex”

by Em Moore
Crossed Keys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Believes in You and will be out May 5 via Creep Records, Sell The Heart Records, and Dead Satellite Records. The band have also released a new son called “Victim Complex”. Crossed Keys released Saviours in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Believes in You Tracklist
1. Victim Complex
2. RIP Arch Street
3. If You Don’t Love Yourself
4. Film Score
5. Middle Light
6. Vina Park
7. Stranger Danger
8. Mucho
9. Rot Troll
10. Who We Never Were