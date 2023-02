6 hours ago by Em Moore

Los Angeles-based garage rockers Julez and the Rollerz have released a new song called “Be Something New”. The song is off their upcoming EP Is This Where the Party Is? which will be out May 19. Julez and the Rollerz released their first single from the EP, “Sorry I’m Just A Waste of Time” in 2022 and released a handful of singles in 2021. Check out the song below.