New York’s Tetchy have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Smaller / Better and will be out on March 24. The band has also released the title track. Tetchy released their EP Hounds in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Smaller / Better Tracklist

1. Smaller / Better

2. Crack the Yolk

3. Nihilism Magic

4. I Don’t Know What To Do With You Anymore

5. Next Generation

6. To Give You My Heart