Vial have announced a handful of US shows for this April. Creeping Charlie will be playing support on select dates. Vial released their single “Embryo” in 2022 and their album Loudmouth in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 12
|X-Ray Arcade
|Cudahy, WI (w/Creeping Charlie)
|Apr 13
|Suberranean
|Chicago, IL (w/Creeping Charlie)
|Apr 14
|TBA
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 15
|TBA
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 18
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Apr 19
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|Apr 22
|Stoopfest at Hunter Park
|Lansing, MI
|Apr 23
|Lager House
|Detroit, MI