Vial announce spring US shows

Vial
by Tours

Vial have announced a handful of US shows for this April. Creeping Charlie will be playing support on select dates. Vial released their single “Embryo” in 2022 and their album Loudmouth in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 12X-Ray ArcadeCudahy, WI (w/Creeping Charlie)
Apr 13SuberraneanChicago, IL (w/Creeping Charlie)
Apr 14TBANashville, TN
Apr 15TBAAtlanta, GA
Apr 18Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Apr 19No FunTroy, NY
Apr 22Stoopfest at Hunter ParkLansing, MI
Apr 23Lager HouseDetroit, MI