Weezer announce summer tour (US & CAN)
by Tours

Weezer have announced tour dates for this summer. Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and Momma will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 3. Weezer released their four SZNZ EPs last year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
06/04Huntsville, ALThe Orion Amphitheaterw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/06Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factoryw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/08Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheaterw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/10Oklahoma City, OKZoo Amphitheatrew/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/11Bonner Springs, KSAzura Amphitheaterw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/13Minneapolis, MNThe Armoryw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/14Madison, WIBreese Stevens Fieldw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/16Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Centerw/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/18Clarkston, MIPine Knob Music Theatrew/ Modest Mouse and Momma
06/23Columbia, MD MerriweatherPost Pavilionw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
06/24Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilionw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
06/25Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatrew/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
06/27Philadelphia, PATD Pavilion at The Mannw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
06/28Bridgeport, CTHartford HealthCare Amphitheaterw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
06/30Bangor, MEMaine Savings Amphitheaterw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
07/01Worcester, MAThe Palladium Outdoorsw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
07/03Canandaigua, NYConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
07/04Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage Futurew/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
07/09Gary, INHard Rock Casino Northern Indianaw/Joyce Manor
07/11Pittsburgh, PAStage AEw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
07/13Queens, NYForest Hills Stadiumw/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
08/20Auburn, WAWhite River Amphitheatrew/ Spoon and White Reaper
08/22Bend, ORHayden Homes Amphitheaterw/ Spoon and White Reaper
08/24Berkeley, CAGreek Theatrew/ Spoon and White Reaper
08/27Magna, UTThe Great Saltairw/ Spoon and White Reaper
08/28Denver, COFiddler’s Green Amphitheatrew/ Spoon and White Reaper
08/30Phoenix, AZArizona Financial Theatrew/ Spoon and White Reaper
09/01Las Vegas, NVZappos Theater at Planet Hollywoodw/ Spoon and White Reaper
09/02Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatrew/ Spoon and White Reaper
09/03San Diego, CAGallagher Square at Petco Parkw/ Spoon and White Reaper