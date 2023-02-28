Weezer have announced tour dates for this summer. Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and Momma will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 3. Weezer released their four SZNZ EPs last year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|06/04
|Huntsville, AL
|The Orion Amphitheater
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/06
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/08
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/10
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheatre
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/11
|Bonner Springs, KS
|Azura Amphitheater
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/13
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/14
|Madison, WI
|Breese Stevens Field
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/16
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/18
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
|06/23
|Columbia, MD Merriweather
|Post Pavilion
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|06/24
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|06/25
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|06/27
|Philadelphia, PA
|TD Pavilion at The Mann
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|06/28
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|06/30
|Bangor, ME
|Maine Savings Amphitheater
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|07/01
|Worcester, MA
|The Palladium Outdoors
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|07/03
|Canandaigua, NY
|Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|07/04
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage Future
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|07/09
|Gary, IN
|Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
|w/Joyce Manor
|07/11
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|07/13
|Queens, NY
|Forest Hills Stadium
|w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
|08/20
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|08/22
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|08/24
|Berkeley, CA
|Greek Theatre
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|08/27
|Magna, UT
|The Great Saltair
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|08/28
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|08/30
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Financial Theatre
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|09/01
|Las Vegas, NV
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|09/02
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper
|09/03
|San Diego, CA
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park
|w/ Spoon and White Reaper