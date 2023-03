18 hours ago by Em Moore

Problem Patterns have announced that they have signed with Alcopop! Records. The band also announced that they will be releasing a new single called “Who Do We Not Save?” On March 8. Problem Patterns released their single “Y.A.W.” in 2022, a handful of singles in 2020, and their EP Good For You Aren’t You Great? in 2019. Check out the announcement in full below.