Check out the new video by Donnie Doolittle!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by donnie Doolittle!

Donnie's hails from thge Carolinas and that southern gothic spirit permeates his work. Calling back to bands like Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Bauhaus, and even 10cc, he casts out eerie rockers. Sometimes he simply howls over a thumping beat and sometimes he adds an ethereal synth pulled out of an Italian horror film. He's got a new double LP coming out and it is MASSIVE. Today, we've got a taste of that- Donnie cuts alive version of "Got a feelin'." Hint- it's not a good feeling.

You can pre-order Donnie's double LP right here and you can check out the video for "Got a Feelin'" below, right now!