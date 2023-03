17 hours ago by Em Moore

Truth Cult have released a video for their new song “Naked in the End”. The video was directed by Emily Ferrera and Abbey Parrish and was filmed by Sihan Xu. The song is off their upcoming album Walk The Wheel which will be out March 3 via Pop Wig. Truth Cult released their Tour ’22 Tape in 2022 and their album Off Fire in 2020. Check out the video below.