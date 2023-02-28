Simple Minded Symphony: “Over It”

by

Seattle-based ska punks Simple Minded Symphony have released a new song. It is called “Over It” and is out now via Ska Punk International as their final installment in Singles Month. Simple Minded Symphony will be touring the US this March leading up to SPI Fest and just re-released their 2019 album Places. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 04924 GilmanBerkeley, CAw/The Hellas, Sad Snack, Gar Gar
Mar 05Ralston’s GoatModesto, CAw/Horizon Point, The Bracers
Mar 06ProgrammeFullerton, CAw/The Readjusters, The Hellas
Mar 07Yucca TaproomTempe, AZw/Bowcat, The Hellas
Mar 10Flamingo CantinaAustin, TXSPI Fest
Mar 15The CaravanSan Jose, CAw/Monkey, Voluntary Hazing
Mar 17Atlantis LoungePotland, ORw/Chernova
Mar 18Conor BryneSeattle, WAw/The Georgetown Orbits, Without A Doubt