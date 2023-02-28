Simple Minded Symphony: “Over It”

by Em Moore
Seattle-based ska punks Simple Minded Symphony have released a new song. It is called “Over It” and is out now via Ska Punk International as their final installment in Singles Month. Simple Minded Symphony will be touring the US this March leading up to SPI Fest and just re-released their 2019 album Places. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 04
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|w/The Hellas, Sad Snack, Gar Gar
|Mar 05
|Ralston’s Goat
|Modesto, CA
|w/Horizon Point, The Bracers
|Mar 06
|Programme
|Fullerton, CA
|w/The Readjusters, The Hellas
|Mar 07
|Yucca Taproom
|Tempe, AZ
|w/Bowcat, The Hellas
|Mar 10
|Flamingo Cantina
|Austin, TX
|SPI Fest
|Mar 15
|The Caravan
|San Jose, CA
|w/Monkey, Voluntary Hazing
|Mar 17
|Atlantis Lounge
|Potland, OR
|w/Chernova
|Mar 18
|Conor Bryne
|Seattle, WA
|w/The Georgetown Orbits, Without A Doubt