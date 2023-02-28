Saosin have announced US tour dates for this spring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band as well as their debut EP Translating The Name . Astronoid will be joining them on all dates except their appearance at Bamboozle Fest. Tickets go on sale on March 3. Saosin released Along The Shadow in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 03
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|May 04
|Toad’s Place
|New Haven, CT
|May 05
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|May 07
|Bamboozle
|Atlantic City, NJ (no Astronoid)
|May 09
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|May 10
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|May 12
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|May 13
|Music Farm
|Charleston, SC
|May 14
|Masquerade/Heaven
|Atlanta, GA