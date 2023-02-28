Saosin announce 20th anniversary US tour dates

Saosin
Saosin have announced US tour dates for this spring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band as well as their debut EP Translating The Name . Astronoid will be joining them on all dates except their appearance at Bamboozle Fest. Tickets go on sale on March 3. Saosin released Along The Shadow in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 03RoyaleBoston, MA
May 04Toad’s PlaceNew Haven, CT
May 05Irving PlazaNew York, NY
May 07BamboozleAtlantic City, NJ (no Astronoid)
May 09Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MD
May 10The NorvaNorfolk, VA
May 12The UndergroundCharlotte, NC
May 13Music FarmCharleston, SC
May 14Masquerade/HeavenAtlanta, GA