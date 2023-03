13 hours ago by Em Moore

Slow Pulp have announced that they have signed to ANTI-Records. The band have also released a video for their first song out on the label, “Cramps”. The video was created by Connor Clarke with assistance from Blue Egg and additional photos by Colby Richardson. Slow Pulp released their EP Deleted Scenes in 2021 and their album Moveys in 2020. Check out the video below.