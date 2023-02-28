GBH / The Chisel / NIIS (US)

GBH have announced tour dates for the US to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album City Baby’s Revenge. The Chisel and Niis will be joining them on the majority of dates. GBH released Momentum in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
May 31Fonda TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Jun 01House of BluesSan Diego, CA
Jun 02TBATBA
Jun 03Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ
Jun 06The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX
Jun 07TreesDallas, TX
Jun 08Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Jun 11The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Jun 12Music FarmCharleston, SC