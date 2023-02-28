Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
GBH have announced tour dates for the US to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album City Baby’s Revenge. The Chisel and Niis will be joining them on the majority of dates. GBH released Momentum in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 31
|Fonda Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 01
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|Jun 02
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 03
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 06
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|Jun 07
|Trees
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 08
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Jun 11
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 12
|Music Farm
|Charleston, SC