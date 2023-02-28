Ringo Deathstarr / Pleasure Venom (US & CAN)

Ringo Deathstarr
by Tours

Ringo Deathstarr have announced US and Canada tour dates for this spring. Pleasure Venom will be joining them on all dates. Ringo Deathstarr released their self-titled album in 2020 and Pleasure Venom released their album Rebirth/Return in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 29Memphis TNGrowlers 
Apr 30Atlanta GAThe Masquerade 
May 01Charlotte NCSnug Harbor 
May 02Baltimore MDMetro Gallery 
May 03Philadelphia PAKungFu Necktie 
May 04Brooklyn NYSaint Vitus 
May 06Kalamazoo MIBell’s Eccentric Cafe
May 07Chicago ILBottom Lounge 
May 08Kansas City MOBlvd Nights 
May 09Denver COHi-Dive 
May 11Bellingham WAThe Shakedown 
May 12Vancouver BCWise Hall 
May 13Seattle WAClock-Out Lounge
May 14Portland ORMano Oculta 
May 15Eugene ORJohn Henry’s 
May 16Sacramento CAStarlet Room
May 17San Francisco CABottom of the Hill 
May 18Los Angeles CAEchoplex