Ringo Deathstarr have announced US and Canada tour dates for this spring. Pleasure Venom will be joining them on all dates. Ringo Deathstarr released their self-titled album in 2020 and Pleasure Venom released their album Rebirth/Return in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 29
|Memphis TN
|Growlers
|Apr 30
|Atlanta GA
|The Masquerade
|May 01
|Charlotte NC
|Snug Harbor
|May 02
|Baltimore MD
|Metro Gallery
|May 03
|Philadelphia PA
|KungFu Necktie
|May 04
|Brooklyn NY
|Saint Vitus
|May 06
|Kalamazoo MI
|Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
|May 07
|Chicago IL
|Bottom Lounge
|May 08
|Kansas City MO
|Blvd Nights
|May 09
|Denver CO
|Hi-Dive
|May 11
|Bellingham WA
|The Shakedown
|May 12
|Vancouver BC
|Wise Hall
|May 13
|Seattle WA
|Clock-Out Lounge
|May 14
|Portland OR
|Mano Oculta
|May 15
|Eugene OR
|John Henry’s
|May 16
|Sacramento CA
|Starlet Room
|May 17
|San Francisco CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|May 18
|Los Angeles CA
|Echoplex