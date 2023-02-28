Dim Wizard: “Ride the Vibe” (feat. Steve Ciolek, Jeff Rosenstock, Illuminati Hotties)

Dim Wizard, the solo project of David Combs of Bad Moves, has released a new song. The song is called “Ride the Vibe” and features lead vocals by Steve Ciolek of The Sidekicks, drums by Tim Kmet, vocals and percussion by Jeff Rosenstock (who also co-wrote the song), and guitars, synth, and vocals by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties (who also produced the song). Dim Wizard released a “Believe in the Magic” featuring Ings and “Whole Lotta Nothing” featuring Erica Freas and Patrick Jennings in 2021. Check out the new song below.