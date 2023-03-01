TEKE::TEKE announce new album, release “Garakuta” video

TEKE::TEKE have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hagata and will be out June 9 via Kill Rock Stars. The band has also released a video for their new song “Garakuta”. The video was directed and animated by Maya Kuroki and Sei Nakauchi Pelletier. TEKE::TEKE released Shirushi in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.