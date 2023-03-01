TEKE::TEKE announce new album, release “Garakuta” video

by Em Moore
TEKE::TEKE have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hagata and will be out June 9 via Kill Rock Stars. The band has also released a video for their new song “Garakuta”. The video was directed and animated by Maya Kuroki and Sei Nakauchi Pelletier. TEKE::TEKE released Shirushi in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Hagata Tracklist
1. Garakuta
2. Gotoku Lemon
3. Hoppe
4. Onaji Heya
5. Me No Haya
6. Doppelganger
7. Setagaya Koya
8. Kakijyu
9. Yurei Zanmai
10. Jinzou Maria