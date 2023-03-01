Today we are thrilled to being you the premiere of the new video by The Phase Problem! The Phase Problem is made up of Flav Giorgini of Squirtgun, Fraser Mudderbang of Wrong Life, The Murderburgers, and Bike Notes, John Bonnar of PAWS, and Pete Wright of Millie Manders and the Shut Up, Ducking Punches, and Roshambo. The video is for their new song “Deus Ex Machina” and was directed and animated by Walker DuBois. Speaking to Punknews, Flav Giorgini said of the song,



"Deus ex machina is a Latin phrase which describes a literary plot device where an unlikely event occurs which resolves a seemingly unsolvable situation…a magic remedy of sorts."

“Deus Ex Machina” is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out March 31 via Mom’s Basement Records, Memorable But Not Honorable, and Brassneck Records. Watch the video below!