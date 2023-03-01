Dropkick Murphys announce new album, release “I Know How It Feels” video

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be releasing another album featuring Woody Guthrie lyrics. The album is called Okemah Rising and will be out May 12 via Dummy Luck Music / PIAS. The band has also released a video for their new song “I Know How It Feels”. Dropkick Murphys are currently on their US St. Pat’s tour and released their first album featuring Woody Guthrie lyrics, This Machine Still Kills Fascists in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Okemah Rising Tracklist
My Eyes Are Gonna Shin”
Gotta Get To Peekskill (featuring Violent Femmes)
Watchin The World Go By
I Know How It Feels
Rippin Up The Boundary Line (featuring Jesse Ahern)
Hear The Curfew Blowin
Bring It Home (featuring Jaime Wyatt)
When I Was A Little Boy
Run Hitler Run
I'm Shipping Up To Boston – Tulsa Version