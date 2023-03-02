Dilly Dally have announced that they are breaking up. The band announced this on Instagram in a statement that reads,



”Thank you to anyone who's ever come to see us perform, the artists who've inspired us, and everyone in the extended DD family. It’s time for us to move forward and continue our journeys separately.

We wanted to say goodbye on a positive note. That's why we are self-releasing two new songs today. Recorded close to home in Toronto, they came about naturally over the last year or so.

For anyone who's shown support in any way, from fans to friends to collaborators: We could not have accomplished what we did without each of you, and will be forever grateful. Xoxo