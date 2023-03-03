Terms announce new album, release “Teetering Scree”

Terms, the band made up of Chris Trull of Yowie and Danny Piechocki of AHLEUCHATISTAS, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Becomes Indistinct and will be out April 21 via SKiN GRAFT Records. The band has also released their new song “Teetering Scree”. Terms released their album Asbestos Mouth in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.