The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced US tour dates for this April. Dying Whale, Dreamwell, and GILT will be joining them on select dates. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their album Slow Murder in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Apr 07
|Augusta, GA
|Grantski Records
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 08
|Raleigh, NC
|Schoolkids Records
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 09
|Philadelphia, PA
|Cousin Danny’s
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 10
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 11
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk Place
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 12
|Syracuse, NY
|The Jugg
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 13
|Providence, RI
|Alchemy (Matinee Show)
|w/Dying Whale
|Apr 14
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds
|w/Dreamwell
|Apr 15
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Gallery
|w/Dreamwell
|Apr 16
|Charlotte, NC
|The Milestone Club
|w/Dreamwell
|Apr 17
|Bluefield, WV
|The Clover Club
|Apr 18
|Knoxville, TN
|The Pilot Light
|w/Dreamwell
|Apr 19
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|w/Dreamwell
|Apr 20
|Little Rock, AR
|Vino’s
|w/Dreamwell
|Apr 21
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Sanctuary
|Apr 22
|Dallas, TX
|tbd
|w/GILT
|Apr 23
|Lafayette, LA
|The Loose Caboose
|w/GILT
|Apr 24
|New Orleans, LA
|Mudlark
|w/GILT
|Apr 25
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Rick’s Speedway
|w/GILT
|Apr 26
|Birmingham, AL
|Firehouse
|w/GILT
|Apr 27
|Atlanta, GA
|529
|w/GILT
|Apr 28-30
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Lost In St. Pete Fest
|w/GILT