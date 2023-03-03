The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir announce spring tour (US)

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
by Tours

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced US tour dates for this April. Dying Whale, Dreamwell, and GILT will be joining them on select dates. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released their album Slow Murder in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Apr 07Augusta, GAGrantski Recordsw/Dying Whale
Apr 08Raleigh, NCSchoolkids Recordsw/Dying Whale
Apr 09Philadelphia, PACousin Danny’sw/Dying Whale
Apr 10Pittsburgh, PAMr. Robotow/Dying Whale
Apr 11Buffalo, NYMohawk Placew/Dying Whale
Apr 12Syracuse, NYThe Juggw/Dying Whale
Apr 13Providence, RIAlchemy (Matinee Show)w/Dying Whale
Apr 14Brooklyn, NYGold Soundsw/Dreamwell
Apr 15Baltimore, MDMetro Galleryw/Dreamwell
Apr 16Charlotte, NCThe Milestone Clubw/Dreamwell
Apr 17Bluefield, WV The Clover Club
Apr 18Knoxville, TNThe Pilot Lightw/Dreamwell
Apr 19Nashville, TNDRKMTTRw/Dreamwell
Apr 20Little Rock, ARVino’sw/Dreamwell
Apr 21Oklahoma City, OKThe Sanctuary
Apr 22Dallas, TXtbdw/GILT
Apr 23Lafayette, LAThe Loose Caboosew/GILT
Apr 24New Orleans, LAMudlarkw/GILT
Apr 25Hattiesburg, MSRick’s Speedwayw/GILT
Apr 26Birmingham, ALFirehousew/GILT
Apr 27Atlanta, GA529w/GILT
Apr 28-30St. Petersburg, FLLost In St. Pete Festw/GILT