15 hours ago by Em Moore

London-based synth-punks Es have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Fantasy and will be out April 7 via Upset The Rhythm. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Swallowed Whole”. The video was directed and edited by Maria Cecilia Tedemalm and filmed by Leigh Arthur. Es released their debut album Less of Everything in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.