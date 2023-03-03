Punk band No Pressure have announced a tour this summer with Koyo, Illusion and Fleshwater. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale today. No Pressure released No Pressure in 2022. See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Thu, MAY 18
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY
|Fri, MAY 19
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Sat, MAY 20
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Sun, MAY 21
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Tue, MAY 23
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Thu, MAY 25
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Fri, MAY 26
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Sat, MAY 27
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Sun, MAY 28
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Tue, MAY 30
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Wed, MAY 31
|Tulips FTW
|Fort Worth, TX
|Fri, JUN 2
|Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|Sat, JUN 3
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA
|Sun, JUN 4
|The Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mon, JUN 5
|Santa Cruz Vets Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA