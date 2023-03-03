NOT announce debut LP, release “Alien”

Top Notch Records, the new band made up of Davey Warsop of Sharp/Shock, Kyle Whitmore, and Brendan Scholz and Jarred Cooper of Mercy Music, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Stop The World and will be out April 14 via Wiretap Records, Brassneck Records, and Waterslide Records. The band has also released a new single called “Alien”. Check out the song below.