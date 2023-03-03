NOT announce debut LP, release “Alien”

Top Notch Records, the new band made up of Davey Warsop of Sharp/Shock, Kyle Whitmore, and Brendan Scholz and Jarred Cooper of Mercy Music, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Stop The World and will be out April 14 via Wiretap Records, Brassneck Records, and Waterslide Records. The band has also released a new single called “Alien”. Check out the song below.

Stop the World Tracklist

Stop The World

If Only

Hyperactive

Living On The Moon

Alien

Settle Down

Sorry Sometimes

Hella

Unfuck The World

Anxiety

Losing Control

Don't Make Sense

The Last Time

Something Else