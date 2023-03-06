Damned to play majority of 'Darkadelic' on tour before LP release

As per a dispatch from guitarist Captain Sensible, The Damned will play the majority of their upcoming album Darkadelic live on tour prior to album release. Darkadelic is out in April on EAR music. The Captain stated: "A quick report from the Darkadelic tour where, unusually for us we are playing nearly the whole of the album live before it's release in a couple of weeks or so. The original lineup gigs far exceeded what I thought we'd be able to do, it truly was epic the way BJ, Rat, DV and meself performed those old classics.. but this is 2023 and a Damned new world.. we really do hope you dig the new tunes as much as we do."