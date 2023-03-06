Skating Polly announce new album, release “Hickey King” video

by Em Moore
Skating Polly have announced that they will be releasing a new double album. The album is called Chaos County Line and will be out June 23 via El Camino Media. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hickey King”. The video was filmed at Real Art in Tacoma, Washington, and was directed and edited by Dave Smith. Skating Polly will are currently touring the UK and will be touring the US in May with Lord Friday the 13th. The band released their album The Make It All Show in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Mar 06
|Brighton, UK
|The Hope & Ruin
|Mar 07
|Norwich, UK
|The Waterfront
|Mar 08
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|The Cluny
|Mar 09
|Sheffield, UK
|Corporation
|Mar 10
|Liverpool, UK
|02 Academy 2
|Mar 11
|Hull, UK
|The Polar Bear
|Mar 12
|London, UK
|Moth Club
|Mar 22-26
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Festival
|May 05-06
|Seattle, WA
|Belltown Bloom
|May 06
|Portland, OR
|Mano Oculta
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 08
|Albany, CA
|Ivy Room
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 09
|Sacramento, CA
|Starlet Room
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|Moroccan Lounge
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 12
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 13
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 15
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 16
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 17
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 18
|Tulsa, OK
|Mercury Lounge
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 19
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Factory Obscura
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 20
|Lawrence, KS
|Replay Lounge
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 22
|Denver, CO
|HQ
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 23
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Vultures
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 24
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Beehive
|w/Lord Friday the 13th
|May 25
|Reno, NV
|The Holland Project
|w/Lord Friday the 13th