Skating Polly announce new album, release “Hickey King” video

Skating Polly have announced that they will be releasing a new double album. The album is called Chaos County Line and will be out June 23 via El Camino Media. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hickey King”. The video was filmed at Real Art in Tacoma, Washington, and was directed and edited by Dave Smith. Skating Polly will are currently touring the UK and will be touring the US in May with Lord Friday the 13th. The band released their album The Make It All Show in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.