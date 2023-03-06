Skating Polly announce new album, release “Hickey King” video

Skating Polly have announced that they will be releasing a new double album. The album is called Chaos County Line and will be out June 23 via El Camino Media. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hickey King”. The video was filmed at Real Art in Tacoma, Washington, and was directed and edited by Dave Smith. Skating Polly will are currently touring the UK and will be touring the US in May with Lord Friday the 13th. The band released their album The Make It All Show in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Mar 06Brighton, UKThe Hope & Ruin
Mar 07Norwich, UKThe Waterfront
Mar 08Newcastle Upon Tyne, UKThe Cluny
Mar 09Sheffield, UKCorporation
Mar 10Liverpool, UK02 Academy 2
Mar 11Hull, UKThe Polar Bear
 Mar 12London, UKMoth Club
Mar 22-26Boise, IDTreefort Festival
May 05-06Seattle, WABelltown Bloom
May 06Portland, ORMano Ocultaw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 08Albany, CAIvy Roomw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 09Sacramento, CAStarlet Roomw/Lord Friday the 13th
May 11Los Angeles, CAMoroccan Loungew/Lord Friday the 13th
May 12San Diego, CACasbahw/Lord Friday the 13th
 May 13Phoenix, AZValley Barw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 15Austin, TXMohawkw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 16Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hallw/Lord Friday the 13th
 May 17Dallas, TXThree Linksw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 18Tulsa, OKMercury Loungew/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 19Oklahoma City, OKFactory Obscuraw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 20Lawrence, KSReplay Loungew/Lord Friday the 13th
 May 22Denver, COHQw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 23Colorado Springs, COVulturesw/Lord Friday the 13th  
May 24Salt Lake City, UTThe Beehivew/Lord Friday the 13th
May 25Reno, NVThe Holland Projectw/Lord Friday the 13th