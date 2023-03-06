Violent Femmes announce tour for 40th anniversary of debut album

by Tours

Violent Femmes have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album which was released in 1983. The band will be playing the album in full on all dates and Jesse Ahern will be joining the band on the majority of these dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 06Ventura Music HallVentura, CA
May 07Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA
May 10Rady Shell at Jacobs ParkSan Diego, CA (no Jesse Ahern, w/San Diego Symphony)
May 11Pappy + Harriet’sPioneer Town, CA
May 12Pappy + Harriet’sPioneer Town, CA
May 14The Lensic Performing Arts CenterSanta Fe, NM
May 16House of BluesDallas, TX
May 17White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
May 18StubbsAustin, TX
May 19Cain’s BallroomTulsa, OK
May 21Levitt PavilionDenver, CO