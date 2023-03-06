Violent Femmes have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album which was released in 1983. The band will be playing the album in full on all dates and Jesse Ahern will be joining the band on the majority of these dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 06
|Ventura Music Hall
|Ventura, CA
|May 07
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 10
|Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
|San Diego, CA (no Jesse Ahern, w/San Diego Symphony)
|May 11
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|Pioneer Town, CA
|May 12
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|Pioneer Town, CA
|May 14
|The Lensic Performing Arts Center
|Santa Fe, NM
|May 16
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|May 17
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|May 18
|Stubbs
|Austin, TX
|May 19
|Cain’s Ballroom
|Tulsa, OK
|May 21
|Levitt Pavilion
|Denver, CO