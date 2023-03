6 hours ago by Em Moore

Superviolet, the new band made up of Steve Ciolek of The Sidekicks, Zac Little of Saintseneca, and Matty Sanders also of The Sidekicks, have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. It is called Infinite Spring and will be out April 21 via Lame-O Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Overrater” which was filmed and directed by Kosoma Jensen. Check out the video below.