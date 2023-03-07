Miesha and The Spanks release video for “Mom Jeans // Mom Genes”

Miesha and The Spanks have released a video for their new song “Mom Jeans // Mom Genes”. The video was filmed, directed, and edited by the band’s Miesha Louie and guest stars Arthur and Otis Louie-Henry. The song is off their upcoming album Unconditional Love in Hi-Fi which will be out April 14 via Mint Records. Miesha and The Spanks will be playing a handful of festivals this month and released their Singles EP in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.