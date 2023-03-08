Brooklyn-based music festival Friendship Quest Fest has announced its lineup for this year. The Best of the Worst, Foxtails, Ultra Deluxe, Thotcrime, Morning Dew vs Backflips (battle set), I Love You, I Love You, N.G.A. (Radxbent), Terminal Figure, Pocket Gum, and Couch Surfer will be playing. Friendship Quest Fest will take place at the Hart Bar in Brooklyn on June 10.
