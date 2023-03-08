AJJ release two new videos, announce US tour dates

AJJ have released two new songs. They are called “Death Machine” and “White Ghosts” and both come with videos. The video for “Death Machine” was directed and filmed by the band’s Sean Bonnette and the video for “White Ghosts” was directed and edited by Mark Glick with animation by Sean Bonnette. Both songs are off their upcoming album Disposable Everything which will be out May 26 via Hopeless Records. AJJ will be playing support for The Front Bottoms this May and will be touring with Oceanator and Gladie beginning later in May. The band released their album Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the videos and dates below.