AJJ release two new videos, announce US tour dates

AJJ
by

AJJ have released two new songs. They are called “Death Machine” and “White Ghosts” and both come with videos. The video for “Death Machine” was directed and filmed by the band’s Sean Bonnette and the video for “White Ghosts” was directed and edited by Mark Glick with animation by Sean Bonnette. Both songs are off their upcoming album Disposable Everything which will be out May 26 via Hopeless Records. AJJ will be playing support for The Front Bottoms this May and will be touring with Oceanator and Gladie beginning later in May. The band released their album Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the videos and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
May 19Portland, MEAurasupporting The Front Bottoms
May 20Long Island, NYThe Paramountsupporting The Front Bottoms
May 22Burlington, VTHigher Groundsupporting The Front Bottoms
May 23Burlington, VTHigher Groundsupporting The Front Bottoms
May 25Lafayette, NYBeak & Skiff Apple Orchardssupporting The Front Bottoms
May 26New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hallsupporting The Front Bottoms
May 30Hamden, CTSpace Ballroomw/ Oceanator & Gladie
May 31New York, NYWebster Hallw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 01Providence, RIFete Music Hallw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 03Cambridge, MAThe Sinclairw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 04Woodstock, NYColonyw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 06Harrisburg, PAHMACw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 07Rehoboth, DEDogfish HeadAJJ Only
Jun 08Richmond, VABroadberryw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 09Philadelphia, PAUnion Transferw/ Oceanator & Gladie
Jun 10Washington, DC9:30 Clubw/ Oceanator & Gladie