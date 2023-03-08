AJJ release two new videos, announce US tour dates

by Em Moore
AJJ have released two new songs. They are called “Death Machine” and “White Ghosts” and both come with videos. The video for “Death Machine” was directed and filmed by the band’s Sean Bonnette and the video for “White Ghosts” was directed and edited by Mark Glick with animation by Sean Bonnette. Both songs are off their upcoming album Disposable Everything which will be out May 26 via Hopeless Records. AJJ will be playing support for The Front Bottoms this May and will be touring with Oceanator and Gladie beginning later in May. The band released their album Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the videos and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|May 19
|Portland, ME
|Aura
|supporting The Front Bottoms
|May 20
|Long Island, NY
|The Paramount
|supporting The Front Bottoms
|May 22
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|supporting The Front Bottoms
|May 23
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|supporting The Front Bottoms
|May 25
|Lafayette, NY
|Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
|supporting The Front Bottoms
|May 26
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall
|supporting The Front Bottoms
|May 30
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|May 31
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 01
|Providence, RI
|Fete Music Hall
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 03
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 04
|Woodstock, NY
|Colony
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 06
|Harrisburg, PA
|HMAC
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 07
|Rehoboth, DE
|Dogfish Head
|AJJ Only
|Jun 08
|Richmond, VA
|Broadberry
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 09
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie
|Jun 10
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|w/ Oceanator & Gladie