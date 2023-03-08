Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit have announced co-headlining tour dates for this May. The Pomps and The Best of The Worst will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 10. Joystick! released their album I Can’t Take It Anymore in 2021. Flying Raccoon Suit released their EP Afterthought in 2022 and their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the dates below.