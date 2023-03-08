Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit announce co-headlining tour (US & CAN)

Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit have announced co-headlining tour dates for this May. The Pomps and The Best of The Worst will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 10. Joystick! released their album I Can’t Take It Anymore in 2021. Flying Raccoon Suit released their EP Afterthought in 2022 and their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 12Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
May 13SkappletonAppleton, WI
May 14Reggie’s Music JointChicago, IL
May 15The JunctionLansing, MI
May 19Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
May 22The BeeracksEast Haven, CT
May 23The Cantab LoungeCambridge, MAw/The Pomps
May 24Bond Street BasementAsbury Park, NJw/The Pomps, The Best of The Worst
May 25Warehouse on WattsPhiladelphia, PAw/The Pomps, The Best of The Worst
May 26KingslandNew York, NYw/The Pomps
May 27Comet Ping PongWashington, DCw/The Best of The Worst