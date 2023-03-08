Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit have announced co-headlining tour dates for this May. The Pomps and The Best of The Worst will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 10. Joystick! released their album I Can’t Take It Anymore in 2021. Flying Raccoon Suit released their EP Afterthought in 2022 and their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 12
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|May 13
|Skappleton
|Appleton, WI
|May 14
|Reggie’s Music Joint
|Chicago, IL
|May 15
|The Junction
|Lansing, MI
|May 19
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|May 22
|The Beeracks
|East Haven, CT
|May 23
|The Cantab Lounge
|Cambridge, MA
|w/The Pomps
|May 24
|Bond Street Basement
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/The Pomps, The Best of The Worst
|May 25
|Warehouse on Watts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/The Pomps, The Best of The Worst
|May 26
|Kingsland
|New York, NY
|w/The Pomps
|May 27
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|w/The Best of The Worst