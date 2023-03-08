Spanish Love Songs have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Doom and Gloom Sessions and will be made up of covers including “Futures” by Jimmy Eat World, Rilo Kelly's “Portions for Foxes”, and “Now It’s On” by Graddaddy. It will be out on April 25 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released their cover of “Smile Like You Mean It” by The Killers. Spanish Love Songs released their re-imagined album Brave Faces Everyone Etc. in 2022 and their original album Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the cover below.