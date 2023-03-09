The Cure announce North American tour

The Cure announce North American tour
by Tours

The Cure have announced North American tour dates for this spring. This marks their first North Amreican tour since 2016. The Twilight Sad will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on March 15. The Cure have been teasing a new album for a while now and last released 4:13 Dream in 2008. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 10New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
 May 12Houston, TXToyota Center 
May 13Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion 
May 14Austin, TXMoody Center 
May 16Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
 May 18Phoenix, AZDesert Diamond Arena 
May 20San Diego, CANICU Amphitheatre 
May 23Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl
 May 24Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl
 May 25Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl 
May 27San Francisco, CAShoreline Amphitheatre 
Jun 01Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
 Jun 02Vancouver, BCRogers Arena 
Jun 04Salt Lake City, UTVivint Smart Home Arena
 Jun 06Denver, COFiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 
Jun 08Minneapolis St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center 
Jun 10Chicago, ILUnited Center 
Jun 11Cleveland, OHBlossom Music Center 
Jun 13Detroit, MIPine Knob Music Theatre 
Jun 14Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage 
Jun 16Montreal, QCBell Centre 
Jun 18Boston, MAXfinity Center 
Jun 20New York, NYMadison Square Garden 
Jun 21New York, NYMadison Square Garden 
Jun 22New York, NYMadison Square Garden 
Jun 24Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
 Jun 25Columbia, MDMerriweather Post Pavilion 
Jun 27Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena 
Jun 29Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Jul 01Miami, FLMiami-Dade Arena