The Cure have announced North American tour dates for this spring. This marks their first North Amreican tour since 2016. The Twilight Sad will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on March 15. The Cure have been teasing a new album for a while now and last released 4:13 Dream in 2008. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 10
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|May 12
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|May 13
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|May 14
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|May 16
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|May 18
|Phoenix, AZ
|Desert Diamond Arena
|May 20
|San Diego, CA
|NICU Amphitheatre
|May 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|May 24
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|May 25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|May 27
|San Francisco, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Jun 01
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Jun 02
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Jun 04
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Jun 06
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|Jun 08
|Minneapolis St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Jun 10
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Jun 11
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Jun 13
|Detroit, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|Jun 14
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Jun 16
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Jun 18
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Jun 20
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Jun 21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Jun 22
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Jun 24
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Jun 25
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Jun 27
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Jun 29
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Jul 01
|Miami, FL
|Miami-Dade Arena