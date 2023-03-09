Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Richmond, Virginia-based punk rockers Dead Billionaires! The video is for their new song “Curb” and is off their upcoming debut album Disaster Preparedness Coloring Book. The video was directed by Ashley Travis. Singer and guitarist Warren Campbell said of the song and video,



“‘Curb’ began in the first week of Virginia's shelter-in-place order in March 2020. My roommates and I were drinking too much coffee and beer and watching the news. I'd just been laid off from my restaurant job and all I could see was the hesitancy of our government and corporations to do the right thing for the sake of the almighty dollar. Since our songs deal with such serious topics, we always want to also make an emphasis on humor and portray our silly side. Riding across the Belvidere bridge in downtown Richmond in the back of a 1996 Mazda pickup may have been the riskiest thing any of us have done for the sake of art.”

Disaster Preparedness Coloring Book will be out June 2 via Possum Lick Farms Records and you can pre-order it right here. Dead Billionaires will be touring the US starting today and you can see those dates below as well. Watch the video below!