1 hour ago by Em Moore

Brooklyn-based Stimmerman, the rock band of Eva Lawitts (formerly of Sister Helen) which also features Chris Krasnow, Gannon Farrell, and Zane West, has released a lyric video for “Ruptured Lung”. The song is off their upcoming album Undertaking which will be out May 26 via Worry Records. Stimmerman released How Come the Devil Never Talks to me (When I Need Him Most)? and “Geek” in 2022. Check out the video below.