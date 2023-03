, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Codefendants have released a video for their song featuring The DOC called “Fast Ones”. The video was directed by INDECLINE. The song is off their upcoming album This Is Crime Wave which will be out March 24 via Bottles To The Ground/Fat Wreck Chords. Codefendants released their split with Get Dead in 2022. Check out the video below.