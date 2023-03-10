Sc.u.m. re-issue 'Born Too Soon', release “Pool Hunt” video

Montreal hardcore punk trailblazers Sc.u.m. have re-issued their 1985 debut (and only) album Born Too Soon…. The re-issue features a completely remastered version of the album done by the band and their producer, re-vamped liner notes, and three previously unreleased demos from 1983. The re-issue is out now via Porterhouse Records. A video for their song “Pool Hunt” (which features skateboarding footage by Six Stair Studio) has also been released. Check out the video below.