Buffalo-based melodic hardcore punks On The Cinder have announced US tour dates for this April. They will be playing Texas and the Midwest on this run. On The Cinder released their EP Sedentary Escape in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 14
|Akron, OH
|Kling Thing
|Apr 15
|Cincinnati, OH
|Witler on the 8's
|Apr 16
|Knoxville, TN
|6712 Basement
|Apr 17
|New Orleans, LA
|Siberia
|Apr 18
|San Antonio, TX
|The Starlighter
|Apr 19
|Austin, TX
|Kickbutt Coffee
|Apr 20
|Dallas, TX
|TBA
|Apr 21
|Houston, TX
|The End
|Apr 22
|Corpus Christi, TX
|The NASA
|Apr 23
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Grand Royale
|Apr 24
|Wichita, KS
|Kirby's Beer Store
|Apr 25
|St. Louis, MO
|The Record Space
|Apr 26
|Indianapolis, IN
|State Street Pub
|Apr 27
|Carbondale, IL
|The Lost Cross House
|Apr 28
|Chicago, IL
|Liar's Club
|Apr 29
|Blue Island, IL
|Beer Can'd Festival
|Apr 30
|Grand Rapids, MI
|The Pyramid Scheme