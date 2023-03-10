On The Cinder announce US tour

On The Cinder
Buffalo-based melodic hardcore punks On The Cinder have announced US tour dates for this April. They will be playing Texas and the Midwest on this run. On The Cinder released their EP Sedentary Escape in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 14Akron, OHKling Thing
Apr 15Cincinnati, OHWitler on the 8's
Apr 16Knoxville, TN6712 Basement
Apr 17New Orleans, LASiberia
Apr 18San Antonio, TXThe Starlighter
Apr 19Austin, TXKickbutt Coffee
Apr 20Dallas, TXTBA
Apr 21Houston, TXThe End
Apr 22Corpus Christi, TXThe NASA
Apr 23Oklahoma City, OKGrand Royale
Apr 24Wichita, KSKirby's Beer Store
Apr 25St. Louis, MOThe Record Space
Apr 26Indianapolis, INState Street Pub
Apr 27Carbondale, ILThe Lost Cross House
Apr 28Chicago, ILLiar's Club
Apr 29Blue Island, ILBeer Can'd Festival
Apr 30Grand Rapids, MIThe Pyramid Scheme