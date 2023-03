, Posted by 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Raging Nathans have released a new song. It is called “Mediochrist” and is off their upcoming split with the Mikey Erg Band, Gauntlet of Knives, which will be out March 17 via Rad Girlfriend Records. The Raging Nathans released Still Spitting Blood earlier this year. Check out the song below.