Amyl and The Sniffers have announced US tour dates for this fall. Die Spitz will be joining them on all dates. Amyl and the Sniffers released Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 12
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA
|Oct 13
|Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co
|Fresno, CA
|Oct 15
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Oct 17
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Oct 18
|The Admiral Thater
|Omaha, NE
|Oct 19
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WA
|Oct 21
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 22
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 23
|The Salt Shed
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 25
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|Oct 26
|Tower Theatre
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Oct 27
|The Factory at Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 30
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 31
|The Beacham
|Orlando, FL
|Nov 01
|Revolution
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Nov 03
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 04
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA