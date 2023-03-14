Amyl and The Sniffers announce US tour

Amyl And The Sniffers
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Amyl and The Sniffers have announced US tour dates for this fall. Die Spitz will be joining them on all dates. Amyl and the Sniffers released Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 12Fox TheaterOakland, CA
Oct 13Tioga Sequoia Brewing CoFresno, CA
Oct 15The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Oct 17Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Oct 18The Admiral ThaterOmaha, NE
Oct 19The SylveeMadison, WA
Oct 21Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Oct 22Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
Oct 23The Salt ShedChicago, IL
Oct 25The PageantSt. Louis, MO
Oct 26Tower TheatreOklahoma City, OK
Oct 27The Factory at Deep EllumDallas, TX
Oct 30The EasternAtlanta, GA
Oct 31The BeachamOrlando, FL
Nov 01RevolutionFort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 03Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 04RoadrunnerBoston, MA