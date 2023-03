5 hours ago by John Gentile

According to the official Danzig online fanclub, The 7th House, Danzig will tour in late Summer. A spokesman for the club issued a brief update: "Look for some DANZIG show dates in late August and early September!" In related news, the fanclub also mentioned that Glenn Danzig's last movie, Death Rider in the house of Vampires will get a physical release sometime this year. Danzig last released Danzig Sings Elvis in 2020