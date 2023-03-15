Incendiary announce new album, release “Bite The Hook”

Incendiary have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Change the Way You Think About Pain and will be out May 26 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released their first single called “Bite The Hook”. Incendiary will be playing their record release show on June 17 at the Brooklyn Monarch with Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, and Combust and released Thousand Mile Stare in 2017. Check out the song and tracklist below.