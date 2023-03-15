Single Mothers announce new album, release two new tracks

Single Mothers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Roy and will be out April 28 via Dine Alone Records. The band has released two new songs called "Head Shrunk" and "Sad Dumb Game". A live video for "Sad Dumb Game" has also been released which was directed and edited by Mitch Barnes of Barnburner Films. Single Mothers are currently touring Eastern Canada with Chastity and Botfly and will be playing a couple of Ontario dates later this month with Mvll Crimes. The band released their album Everything You Need in 2022. Check out the video, song, and tracklist below.