4 hours ago by John Gentile

Following the cancelation of Bauhaus' 2022 tour, Love and Rockets, the band that includes Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus are going on tour. It's a week long jaunt at the end of May. You can see the dates below. Meanwhile, Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy is about to embark on a Bowie tribute tour with Adrian Belew.