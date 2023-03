15 hours ago by Em Moore

Matty Grace has released a new song. It is called “YOW-YHZ-YOW” and is off her upcoming double EP The Breakdown of Progress/Dysphoria City Limits which will be out April 7 via Tarantula Tapes. Matty Grace released her collection Blemishes and Scars and her EP Start. Stop. Repeat. earlier this year. Check out the song below.