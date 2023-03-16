Samiam : “Something”

Oakland punks Samiam just released another new song from their upcoming new album, Stowaway. The track is called "Something", see below to check it out. The album will be out on March 31, 2023 through Pure Noise Records.

The band will also be out on tour this spring, including select dates with The Bouncing Souls to support the release.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
04/07Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern-
04/08Oakland, CAThe Golden Bull(sold out)
04/09Oakland, CAThe Golden Bull-
04/19Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Made-
04/20Baltimore, MDOtto Bar-
04/21Richmond, VACobra Cabana-
04/22Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts-
05/10Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcade-
05/11Chicago, ILMetrow/ The Bouncing Souls
05/12St. Louis, MODelmar Hallw/ The Bouncing Souls
05/13Atlanta, GAThe Masqueradew/ The Bouncing Souls
05/15Orlando, FLThe Socialw/ The Bouncing Souls
05/16Ft. Lauderdale, FLCulture Roomw/ The Bouncing Souls
05/17Tampa, FLThe Orpheumw/ The Bouncing Souls
05/18Pensacola, FLThe Handlebar-
05/19Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hallw/ The Bouncing Souls
05/20Austin, TXEmpire Control Roomw/ The Bouncing Souls
05/21Dallas, TXAmplified Livew/ The Bouncing Souls