Samiam : “Something”

Oakland punks Samiam just released another new song from their upcoming new album, Stowaway. The track is called "Something", see below to check it out. The album will be out on March 31, 2023 through Pure Noise Records.
The band will also be out on tour this spring, including select dates with The Bouncing Souls to support the release.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|04/07
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|-
|04/08
|Oakland, CA
|The Golden Bull
|(sold out)
|04/09
|Oakland, CA
|The Golden Bull
|-
|04/19
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|-
|04/20
|Baltimore, MD
|Otto Bar
|-
|04/21
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana
|-
|04/22
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|-
|05/10
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|-
|05/11
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/12
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/15
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/16
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Culture Room
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/17
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/18
|Pensacola, FL
|The Handlebar
|-
|05/19
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/20
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room
|w/ The Bouncing Souls
|05/21
|Dallas, TX
|Amplified Live
|w/ The Bouncing Souls